Rock Point girls and boys basketball finish season against Williams

ROCK POINT, Ariz. — Rock Point boys and girls basketball teams finished this season after falling in the first rounds at the 1A State tournament.

The Lady Cougars traveled to Mogollon to play the Mustangs Feb. 6 losing 53-49 to end their season.

“It was a frustrating game for us,” said Head Coach Andrew Reed. “The girls played their hearts out. We had several questionable calls by the refs, and it impacted how physically we could play.”

The girls team was second in the 1A North Region going into the 1A Canyon North Super Regionals. They swept their three games in the regional tournament,

During the regional tournament, the girls beat Fredonia 60-23, but beat Williams 66-55 in game two. Tayleen Wood tallied 17 points in the game, followed by Taylyn Wood with 15.

The Cougars then played St. Michael, beating the team 49-41.

“The girls did very well,” Reed said. “For the first time, the Woody girls (Tayleen and Taylyn) stayed out of foul trouble. We played with a lot of patience and confidence.”

The Cougars boys team, who finished their season in third place in the 1A North Region with a 4-3 record, and 20th in the 1A state rankings, went 1-1 in the 1A North Canyon Boys Super Regional tournament. They defeated the Grand Canyon Phantoms, 62-37, and traveled to Williams for the second round. The Cougars only had seven players, and had a tough time running with the Vikings in the second half. The Cougars went on a late game scoring run to pull within two points, 45-43, with just over 3:00 minutes left in the third quarter. The two teams swapped baskets for most of the fourth quarter, and with 1:16 left on the clock, the Vikes had pulled out to a 65-59 lead. The final score was 69-61, for the Vikings.

