Nygren signs $3.5 million bill for COVID first responder leave

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed legislation Feb. 2 to pay Navajo first responders and essential employees $3.5 million for hundreds of hours of accrued annual leave they were about to lose.

Annual leave built up for essential employees from 2021 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the Navajo Nation was under a reservation-wide health state of emergency. Most tribal employees worked from home, schools and businesses were closed and weekend curfews were in effect to keep Navajos sheltered-in-place to avoid infections.

“I heard from some first responders, ‘I just couldn’t take leave because I want to be out there for our community and I’m the only person available,’” Nygren said.

Nygren thanked the 35 uniformed police officers, Emergency Medical Services EMTs, and Navajo Nation Department of Health employees that showed up to the event.

The deadline to use annual leave from that time was Jan. 12, 2024. Navajo Nation law says that at the end of each leave year, all leave in excess of 320 hours “shall be forfeited, and forfeited hours shall not be paid.”

When the legislation went before Council, it passed unanimously 16-0.

Navajo Nation Deputy Chief of Police Ronald Silversmith said he appreciated the collaboration shown by the council and President because the money paid to officers who worked longer than normal hours will help their families and the families of those who died during the pandemic.

Dariel Yazzie, manager for NDOH’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program, said employees like him and his staff are grateful to be remembered by tribal leaders although pain remains.

“It’s not always about the money, it’s about what we’re doing and who we’re providing for,” he said. “Extra dollars doesn’t take away the scarring, the PTSD.”

Information provided by OPVP.