Holbrook, Chinle, Monument Valley, Page, Winslow and Hopi boys basketball teams advance to the state tournament this week. Tuba City boys lost to Ganado 61-57 in the 3A North Region Tourney. Monument Valley won the tournament title. Page, Window Rock, Winslow, Monument Valley, Tuba City, Holbrook, Chinle and Ganado girls advance to the state tournament this week too. The Lady Warriors faced Holbrook Feb. 13 in the first round. (Todd Smith/NHO and MVHS)

Photo Gallery Monument Valley boys capture 3A North Region tourney title, Tuba City falls to Ganado