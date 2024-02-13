OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Sun, Feb. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Melvin Yazzie honored for 35 years working with abandoned mines, education on Navajo Nation

The Research and Development Committee thanked Melvin Yazzie for all his work in addressing the remediation of abandoned uranium mine lands and presented him with a plaque and blanket for his 35 years of service and commitment to the Navajo Nation. (Photo/NNOOS)

The Research and Development Committee thanked Melvin Yazzie for all his work in addressing the remediation of abandoned uranium mine lands and presented him with a plaque and blanket for his 35 years of service and commitment to the Navajo Nation. (Photo/NNOOS)

Originally Published: February 13, 2024 1:34 p.m.

TSE BONITO, N.M. — On Feb. 5, the Resource and Development Committee (RDC) honored Melvin H. Yazzie for his dedication and years of service with the Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources (NNDNR) Abandoned Mine Lands Reclamation Department (NNAML).

Yazzie worked as a principal mining engineer with emphasis in administration, engineering, partnerships, public relations, and STEM events.

“Mr. Yazzie has been instrumental in providing education and technical assistance to the RDC regarding abandoned uranium mine remediation efforts that take place in the Navajo Nation,” said RDC Chair Brenda Jesus. “NNAML knows the history and location of these abandoned mines. Yazzie guided us as we recently toured abandoned mines from Cameron to Monument Valley to Red Mesa and Cove.”

RDC Vice-Chair Casey Allen Johnson said the relationship between the Navajo Nation Superfund Program, the Navajo Nation Environmental Protection Agency, NNAML and the RDC is critical to addressing the remediation of Navajo abandoned uranium sites. “Going forward under the Navajo Nation Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, there is a lot of work that needs to be done,” Vice-Chair Johnson said.

“With the five federal agencies responsible for remediation, we need to make sure these mines are closed and the risk of exposure to our people is reduced or eliminated. We thank Yazzie for his work in addressing these issues.”

Yazzie’s milestones include helping to establish a Navajo Nation Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) organization that focuses on Navajo Nation middle and high schools.

Information from Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas