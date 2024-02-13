Around the Rez: Feb. 14

Tuba City Valentine's Bazaar Feb. 14

There will be a Valentine's Bazaar with food, arts and crafts at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost is $20 for craft vendors and $25 for food vendors. Contact Tiffany at (928) 283-4500 or tiffany@experiencehopi.com.

USDA Rural Development Home Loans

Many Farms Chapter House will be taking applications for rural home loans Feb. 14 and 28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There are requirements for applicants, must bring certain documents. Call (928) 781-3608 for more information.

Shimá Storytelling event Feb. 16

For Black History Month, Shimá Storytelling is hosting guest reader Essie L. Yazzie at noon MST. Essie will share her journey as an African American author and read her books, “Lester's Big Cover Up" and “The Golden Ukulele.” Visit their Facebook page at bit.ly/3SRnwRw for more information and the Zoom link.

Youth Bible Conference at Little America Feb. 16

2024 Youth Remnant Retreat is Feb. 16-18 at Little America Hotel at 2515 East Butler Ave. in Flagstaff. Ranch Hands Ministry Youth Pastor Joel Chee is hosting the conference for youth 14-22 with sponsorship of Navajo Division of Social Welfare and Dilkon Restoration Church. Contact (928) 255-7675 for more information.

Arizona Two Spirit Powwow Feb. 17

The Phoenix Indian Center and South Mountain Community College are proud to co-sponsor this annual contest powwow which will feature dancing, drumming and food vendors, along with arts and crafts vendors. There will also be an Indigenous market, food trucks, outreach booths and free STI testing Family friendly, drug/alcohol free event. 10-6 p.m. at South Mountain Community College South Lawn.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) Chapter announces free in-person income tax preperation services. Mondays only, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.