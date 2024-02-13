OFFERS
Area students make Ft. Lewis Dean’s List

Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado (Photo/Ft. Lewis College)

Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado (Photo/Ft. Lewis College)

Originally Published: February 13, 2024 1:38 p.m.

More than 430 students were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.

Some Arizona students who made the list are Kimey Begaye of Winslow, who is majoring in sociology and human services; Autry Lomahongva of Kayenta, who is majoring in adventure education; Kolandi Tso of Kayenta, who is majoring in public health, Emily Nez of Window Rock, and Austin Smith of Marble Canyon.

