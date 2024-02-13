Area students make Ft. Lewis Dean’s List

More than 430 students were named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. These students took at least 15 credits of gradable hours and achieved a 3.60 or higher grade point average.

Some Arizona students who made the list are Kimey Begaye of Winslow, who is majoring in sociology and human services; Autry Lomahongva of Kayenta, who is majoring in adventure education; Kolandi Tso of Kayenta, who is majoring in public health, Emily Nez of Window Rock, and Austin Smith of Marble Canyon.