Navajo Council appoints Sean McCabe as new controller

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Council unanimously approved Legislation No. 0259-23, confirming appointment of Sean McCabe, C.P.A., to serve as the Controller of the Navajo Nation on Jan. 24.

“We thank Budget and Finance Committee Chair Shaandiin Parrish for sponsoring this legislation appointing Sean McCabe as Navajo Nation Controller,” said Speaker Crystalyne Curley. “McCabe has been consistently insightful when reporting to our standing committees. We look forward to his continued efforts in pushing the Navajo Nation forward.”

McCabe is a graduate of Fort Lewis College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New Mexico. McCabe has previously served as the division director for the Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development.

Since 2006, McCabe has been the Managing Member for McCabe CPA Group LLC, a Native American owned and operated CPA firm based in Albuquerque, N.M.

On the council floor, the legislation was met with no discussion and went directly to vote.

Information provided by OPVP.