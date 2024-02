Rock Point Lady Cougars captured the 1A North Region title for the sixth time at the 1A North Super Regionals tournament in Flagstaff Feb. 2-3. Red Mesa Lady Redskins claimed third place. El Capitan Eagles beat Williams in the championship game to claim the boys title. (Cindi Chatters/NHO)

Photo Gallery Super Regionals showdown: Rock Point girls and El Capitan boys take 1A North Region titles