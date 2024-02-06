Obituary: Patricia Keller

Patricia Keller, a retired teacher, world traveler and hiker, passed peacefully on Jan. 15. Patricia was born in San Diego to parents Alice and Evart Potter, from South Dakota. Patricia attended Our Lady of Peace Elementary School, Hoover High School, and San Diego State University, receiving her master’s degree at age 50.

Patricia taught for 25 years at Rolando Park, William Penn, Hancock, and Marvin Elementary Schools. Ahead of her time, in 1972 and 1975 she orchestrated reciprocal 5th/6th grade student exchanges with Hopi and Navajo students in Tuba City, Ariz, for two weeks, and a Bicentennial fieldtrip to Washington DC.



Patricia was a world traveler and actively involved in San Diego Walkabout leadership, and member/supporter of San Diego Zoo and AAUW club.

Patricia will be remembered by her family and friends as a vibrant, energetic woman who enjoyed life and the world in which she lived. Pat is survived by her four children, Teri, Cliff, Mark, and Carol (who also traveled with the class to Tuba City); her three grandchildren Bryan, Kevin, and Aidan; and great grandson Mason.

Information about Pat, her memorial service, and photos can be found at patricia-keller.forevermmissed.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to my.aauw.org/donation.