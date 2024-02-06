OFFERS
Nygren, Navajo Council approve $3.8 mil to replenish emergency funds

Members of the 25th Navajo Nation Council and Speaker Crystalyne Curley gathered with Navajo Nation President Dr. Buu Nygren as he signed Resolution CJA-11-24 in front of the Navajo Nation Council Chamber. (Photo/Office of Speaker)

Originally Published: February 6, 2024 10:26 a.m.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed emergency legislation for $3.85 million to replenish emergency response funds in 110 Navajo communities.

Nygren met Navajo Nation Council delegates on the steps of the Navajo Nation Council chamber Feb.1, shortly after they passed the funding legislation.

“The first resolution I signed as president last January was to approve $3 million for chapter emergency preparedness,” Nygren said. “Today, the council and I moved quickly on this funding because our communities must be prepared for the coming weather.”

The law also funds Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management operations.

In an unprecedented move, Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley certified the legislative resolution in a few seconds, just before Nygren signed it into law.

“This legislation is very important for our winter response and allocates $35,000 to each chapter for emergency response relief,” Curley said. “Additionally, this legislation allocates $2.1 million to emergency management providing relief Navajo Nation-wide.”

Navajo Nation Council Resolution No. CJA-11-24 was sponsored by Council Delegate George Tolth and passed unanimously at the special session.

“This funding will go toward paying for fuel for heavy equipment in many chapters,” Tolth said. “Many of the chapters in my area have been heavily impacted.”

The Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management separately received a major infusion of $2,147,317 to support staffing, equipment and other operating expenses. The department provides overall emergency response coordination and incident command for the Navajo Nation.

The allocation will support snow removal, emergency wood stockpiles, winter rations and other supplies and services.

Information provided by OPVP.

