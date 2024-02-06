New Tohatchi High School breaks ground

GALLUP, N.M. — Tohatchi High School leaders welcomed Navajo Nation leaders, New Mexico education leaders, and Department of Diné Education staff to a groundbreaking ceremony for a new high school building.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, New Mexico Public Education Department officials, the Gallup-McKinley County School Board, Navajo Nation Council Delegates Nathan Notah, Vince James, and Dr. Andy Nez, along with DODE leaders were present at the groundbreaking and expressed their well wishes for the construction of the new Tohatchi High School building.

“Our children are our future,” Nygren said. “Everything we do is to refine their mindset to prepare them for their future.”

The building is one of 10 that will be built by Gallup-McKinley County Schools along with a new trade school. The new high school will come prepared with up-to-date facilities and a larger gym that can seat up to 2,000 fans.

Construction on the school is scheduled to begin in April.