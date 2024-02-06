Grant opens for Route 66 women business owners

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A grant supporting women business owners on Route 66 has opened for applicants.

The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant supports women entrepreneurs on the Mother Road. Route 66, USA – The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership continues to support women in 2024 with the third round of the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program. The grant program is one of the official activities recommended by the Route 66 Centennial Commission leading up to the historic road’s 100th birthday in 2026.

The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program provides critical and flexible funding to businesses and attractions located along Route 66 that are owned or operated primarily by women. The Grant Program is part of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s plan to celebrate the upcoming Route 66 Centennial by helping the millions of people who live, work, and travel along Route 66.

Applications for The Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program are being accepted through Monday, March 25, 2024, and can be accessed at: https://roadahead.route66centennial.org/index.php/marquee- programs/extraordinary-women-grant-program

The first round of the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro-Grant Program was held in 2021, with a second round in 2023. The program will administer two more grant rounds in 2024 each totaling $20,000 [10 awards of up to $2,000 each].

In addition to direct fundraising efforts undertaken by the Road Ahead, the Route 66 Extraordinary Women Micro- Grant Program is funded in part by a grant from the Preserve Route 66 Grant Fund of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Established in 2016, with the support of the National Park Service and the World Monuments' Fund, The Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership’s mission is to revitalize and sustain Route 66 as a national and international icon through partnerships focused on promotion, preservation, research and education, and economic development.