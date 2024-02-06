Friends and Family scholarships open at Northland Pioneer College

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family (NPCFF), the nonprofit alliance supporting Northland Pioneer College (NPC) students, has announced two new memorial scholarships for the spring 2024 semester. Applications are being accepted for both scholarships until Feb. 22 at noon.

The new Michael T. Mariner Memorial Scholarship was established by his family, in memory of the former NPC student.

Mariner graduated from NPC in 1985 and earned an associate of applied science in business/computer science. The scholarship is offered to NPC students who are degree-seeking in computer information systems (CIS), or another computer-related degree.

Mariner received a Special Commendation Award during his graduation ceremony from NPC for his commitment and persistence to successfully reaching his educational goal. He was admired for his courage and willingness to apply humor regardless of his limitations. Full instructions for applying for this $500 scholarship can be found at npc.edu/scholarships/michael-t-mariner-memorial-scholarship.

The Martin Lucas Memorial Scholarship of $ 1,000 is offered to degree-seeking NPC students whose lives have been affected by disability. Lucas was a longtime resident of Snowflake and worked for over thirty years as a barber in both Phoenix and Snowflake.

In his later years, Lucas developed difficulty using his hands and thus had to learn how to adapt to a new way of doing many things. The scholarship is a homage to the empathy he felt for those who strive to achieve more, despite the challenges created by disabilities.

Application information can be found at www.npc.edu/scholarships/martin-lucas-memorial-scholarship. In addition to the required documents listed there, each applicant will be required to write an essay of 500 words or fewer, addressing the topic, “How disability has affected my life.”

Since fall 2014, NPC Friends and Family has awarded over 900 scholarships to NPC students, making a tremendous difference in their pursuit of post-secondary education. To learn more about NPC Friends and Family, including how to apply for additional scholarships, contact Betsyann Wilson at 928-536-6245 or betsy.wilson@npc.edu. You can also make a tax-deductible donation at www.npcfriendsfamily.org.

Information provided by NPC.