Around Winslow: Feb. 7

Caring for the Ones You Love Feb. 7

Presentation and panel discussion about Fentanyl at Winslow Performance Art Center, 600 E. Loy Engelhardt Way, 6:30-8 p.m. All are welcome.

Valentine’s Rocks event Feb. 7

Join local artist Stephanie Myers and paint a rock for Valentine’s Day. Free for all ages. At the Winslow Public Library, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Navajo Traditional Education Feb. 7

Join traditional practitioner Thomas Edison Yazzie for a 1-hour story time lunch and learn at 11 a.m. For further information call (928) 288-9208 or (800) 530-1430. Feb. 7 - Birth of White Shell Woman and Transformation to Changing Woman. Feb. 21 - Birth of the Twin Warriors and Journey to the Sun.

Free Tax Aide Winslow

There is free tax prep for all with IRS certified prepareres through the AARP Foundation every Friday, Feb. 2-April 12, at the Winslow Senior Center, 212 E. 2nd St. Appointments are required. Call (928) 919-9277 to make an appointment or go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & fall prevention

Mondays, 11 a.m. - noon, through March 2024. At the Winslow Girl Scout House, corner of Loy Engelhardt Way & N. Colorado Ave. For questions contact Ellen Parker, NACOG Aging Health and Wellness Supervisor, at (928) 213-5245.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.

