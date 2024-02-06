Around the Rez: Feb. 7

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) chapter announces free in-person income tax preperation services starting Feb. 5. Mondays only, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Diné College V-Day Fair Feb.9

Support Diné College Artisan's Club with their Valentine's Day arts and crafts market in Tsaile, Ariz. Feb. 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Student vendors $20, Public vendors, $30. Call (505) 339-4772 for more.

Indigenous Spirit Day Feb. 10

Northern Arizona University invites middle and high school students to discover how NAU honors cultures through academic and personal development. Learn about the Office of Indigenous Student Success, scholarships and financial aid, and balancing culture with education. Experience what NAU Athletics has to offer by attending the NAU Vs. Montana State basketball game. Register at https://indigenous-spirit-day.eventbrite.com

Tuba City Valentine's Bazaar Feb. 14

There will be a Velentine's Bazaar with food and arts&crafts at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost is $20 for arts&crafts vendors and $25 for food vendor. Contact Tiffany at (928) 283-4500 or tiffany@experiencehopi.com.

American Indian Arts Exposition in Tucson

Jan. 28-Feb. 11 is the American Indian Arts Exposition at 2830 S Thrasher Ave. in Tucson. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., or by appointment. Demonstrating American Indian artists share their unique tribal crafts. Open to the public. More info at usaindianinfo.com.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center are every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

