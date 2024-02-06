OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Fri, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Around the Rez: Feb. 7

Originally Published: February 6, 2024 10:34 a.m.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) chapter announces free in-person income tax preperation services starting Feb. 5. Mondays only, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Diné College V-Day Fair Feb.9

Support Diné College Artisan's Club with their Valentine's Day arts and crafts market in Tsaile, Ariz. Feb. 9 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Student vendors $20, Public vendors, $30. Call (505) 339-4772 for more.

Indigenous Spirit Day Feb. 10

Northern Arizona University invites middle and high school students to discover how NAU honors cultures through academic and personal development. Learn about the Office of Indigenous Student Success, scholarships and financial aid, and balancing culture with education. Experience what NAU Athletics has to offer by attending the NAU Vs. Montana State basketball game. Register at https://indigenous-spirit-day.eventbrite.com

Tuba City Valentine's Bazaar Feb. 14

There will be a Velentine's Bazaar with food and arts&crafts at Moenkopi Legacy Inn & Suites on Feb. 14 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost is $20 for arts&crafts vendors and $25 for food vendor. Contact Tiffany at (928) 283-4500 or tiffany@experiencehopi.com.

American Indian Arts Exposition in Tucson

Jan. 28-Feb. 11 is the American Indian Arts Exposition at 2830 S Thrasher Ave. in Tucson. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., or by appointment. Demonstrating American Indian artists share their unique tribal crafts. Open to the public. More info at usaindianinfo.com.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

12-step support meetings at HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center are every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas