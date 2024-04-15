OFFERS
Winslow primary election canceled

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 4:43 p.m.

The city of Winslow’s primary election slated for July 30 has been canceled because of a lack of candidates running, according to a city of Winslow public information notice.

Instead, mayoral and councilmember candidates will be selected via the general election to be held Nov. 5, 2024.

The deadline to register to vote in the city general election is Oct. 7 at midnight.

Voter registration forms are available at Winslow City Hall and the library. You can also register online at navajocountyaz.gov/Departments/Elections/Voter-Information.

