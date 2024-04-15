Services honored Cole Brings Plenty's life in South Dakota

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. — Services to honor Cole Brings Plenty's life took place this weekend and will continue this week at Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School in Eagle Butte and the Brings Plenty family cemetery in Red Scaffold.

The 27-year-old actor and Haskell Indian University student was a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. He was a cast member in "1923," a spin-off of the hit television series "Yellowstone."

Brings Plenty was found dead in the late morning hours of April 5 near an abandoned vehicle in a wooded area of Johnson Country, Kansas. His discovery concluded a five-day effort to locate him after he was declared missing in Lawrence, Kansas on April 1.

Nearly 100 volunteers and law enforcement officers were involved in the search, which utilized drones, kayaks, horses and vehicles.

While his cause of death has not been released, an investigation found no evidence of foul play, according to a statement released April 10 by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Brings Plenty's death has rocked Indian Country, with outpourings of grief and support flooding social media. Indigenous-led advocacy group Rising Hearts initiated "Braids for Cole" on April 8, prompting thousands to wear their hair in braids to honor Brings Plenty, who wore his hair long in Lakota tradition.

As well, his death has brought renewed attention to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) crisis. American Indian and Alaska Native peoples are at a disproportionate risk for violence, murder and going missing. Jurisdictional gaps and systemic apathy leave many of these cases unsolved.

Lawrence Police Chief Rich Lockhart issued a statement addressing the lack of trust that characterizes the relationships many Native communities have with law enforcement.

"Through meeting with Cole’s family members and members of our Native American community, I clearly see that we are not where we need to be in partnering with a community that is very important to Lawrence’s history and to its current culture."

Cole's father, Joseph Brings Plenty, posted on social media encouraging those interested to make a video sharing their memories of Cole to be played at his funeral.

A two-night wake service for Brings Plenty took place on April 14 and April 15 at Cheyenne Eagle Butte High School Gymnasium.

A celebration of life and luncheon took place April 16, at the Brings Plenty family cemetery.