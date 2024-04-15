Man arrested on I-40 had $1 mil of meth

WINSLOW, Ariz.— On April 8, an arrest was made for a man suspected of transporting nearly $1 million worth of illegal drugs.

The Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 254, on the vehicle of Jesus Duarte-Perez, 36, of Mexico.

K-9 Zolton was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, where he gave a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed over 52 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $952,500.

Duarte-Perez was booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of dangerous drugs. He is currently being held on an immigration hold.