OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, April 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Man arrested on I-40 had $1 mil of meth

Jesus Duarte-Perez. (Photo/Navajo County Sherrif’s Office)

Jesus Duarte-Perez. (Photo/Navajo County Sherrif’s Office)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 15, 2024 4:47 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz.— On April 8, an arrest was made for a man suspected of transporting nearly $1 million worth of illegal drugs.

The Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at milepost 254, on the vehicle of Jesus Duarte-Perez, 36, of Mexico.

K-9 Zolton was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, where he gave a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed over 52 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $952,500.

Duarte-Perez was booked into Navajo County Jail for transportation of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and possession of dangerous drugs. He is currently being held on an immigration hold.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas