Health, Education, and Human Services Committee advocates Navajo Council for Diné educational sovereignty

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — During the Diné Bi Olta School Board Association (DBOSBA) Spring Conference, members of the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) discussed cultural enhancements to the Navajo Nation educational system.

These initiatives are designed to improve the quality of education for Navajo students, with a strong emphasis on maintaining Diné language and culture.

“We’ve been relentless in our quest to secure better funding and resources for our schools, making sure our voice is heard at the national level,” HEHSC Chairman Council Delegate Vince James said.

The DBOSBA acts as a vital support for the Navajo Nation School Boards.

“It is more than an association; it’s the cornerstone of our educational system, ensuring that our students’ educational journey is enriched with Diné values and excellence,” James said.

Delegate Andy Nez highlighted the importance of the Bureau of Indian Education’s (BIE) strategic direction, focusing on instilling values of excellence, focus, integrity, respect and service.

“The BIE’s transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver an education system that is culturally relevant and academically superior,” he said.

The Navajo Nation Division of Education continues to advocate for Diné education sovereignty, emphasizing the integration of Diné language and culture into the curriculum. The collaborative efforts between the Navajo Nation and federal entities like the BIE are pivotal in ensuring a high-quality education that is both culturally and academically fulfifilling.

The partnership with Infifinite Campus to implement the Native American Student Information System (NASIS) is a step forward in modernizing educational administration and support. This system corresponds directly to school finances and stands as a testament to the commitment to using technology to enhance education.

James highlighted recent federal budget allocations as a victory for Navajo education, pointing out signifificant increases in funds for mental health, addressing teacher shortages and supporting children with disabilities.

“These financial boosts are a clear indication of the progress we’ve made in advocating for the educational needs of our community,” he said.

The Navajo Nation’s educational leaders are looking to the future with optimism and determination. Nez expressed a desire for deeper discussions and strategic planning, particularly in relation to Title 10 and other educational statutes, to further enhance the education system.

He also reiterated the importance of community involvement and leadership support in utilizing available resources.

“It’s imperative that our school boards and educators are aware of and pursue the funding opportunities that are now available to them,” he said.

Information from Navajo Nation Council.