OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Wed, April 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Greyhills Academy girls win big at Arizona science fair

Originally Published: April 15, 2024 4:38 p.m.

Greyhills Academy High School in Tuba City participated in the 2024 Arizona Science and Engineering Fair April 4-6 in Tempe. Seniors Daneyah Chief and Shyla Manygoats won three prestigious awards for their project, “Enhancing water quality in arid regions: a sustainable approach for safe drinking water.” They placed in the top spots out of 383 senior contestants across Arizona in the earth and environmental category, earning medals and cash prizes. (Photos/Greyhills Academy)

photo

photo

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas