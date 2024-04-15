The first Indigenous woman in space never planned on becoming an astronaut

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Marine Col. Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki tribe of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, shared her unorthodox journey to becoming an astronaut at Estrella Mountain Community College’s Women’s History Month celebration March 26.

Mann is the first female Indigenous astronaut and only the second Indigenous person to go to space.

Early on as a child, Mann said she knew she wanted to serve in the military but wasn’t sure which path to take.

“The idea of being an astronaut hadn’t even entered my mind at this point,” Mann said. “I mean I had never met an astronaut before, I didn’t know exactly what they did. It seemed like something that other people did from somewhere else, right?”

At the U.S. Naval Academy, she knew early on that she wanted to be a Marine. According to her NASA profile, Mann earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Naval Academy in 1999 and was commissioned as a Marine second lieutenant that same year.

In 2001, Mann earned a master’s in mechanical engineering with a specialization in fluid mechanics from Stanford University. Three years later, she began her flying career with the Thunderbolts of VMFA-251, a Marine fighter jet squadron. During this time, she flew combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Again, I came to a crossroads...‘what am I going to do next?’” she said.

While doing an online search for her program, she came across results such as “test pilot school” and “astronauts.” She then noticed bios of some current astro

nauts who were Marines, fighter pilots and had engineering degrees.

“And that is the first time it really dawned on me, ‘Wow, I wonder if this is something that I can do?’” Mann said.

Self doubt

After researching the career in 2009, Mann began her third year as a test pilot on the F/A-18, where she would push the jet and its weapons to their designed limits, or even passed them.

During this time, Mann got married and became pregnant. It was while she was pregnant with her son that she saw that NASA was accepting applicants for the next astronaut class.

“I have to be honest with you, at that time I thought, ‘Well, I mean that would have been great years ago maybe, right? It was fun being a fighter pilot. It was fun being a test pilot. But now, I’m going to be a mom. It’s time for me to move on, things need to change,’” Mann said.

She told her husband about NASA selecting applicants but that she wasn’t going to apply. She said her husband looked at her like she was crazy and asked her why she shouldn’t apply and she responded “because we’re pregnant.”

“He goes, ‘Oh my God, you can never give up on this dream. If you don’t apply, then you’re never going to make it. You’re going to discount yourself. And you’re never going to know,’” Mann said.

Mann doubted herself.

“I was thinking, ‘how can I be a mom and a professional — a fighter pilot or be an astronaut? How can I do both of these things together, at the same time?” she said.

Mann said she is grateful because she had her husband there to support her and tell her, “‘We’re going to figure it out. We’ll work it out.’”

In 2013, Mann was selected along with eight other members for the 21st NASA astronaut class, completing her training in 2015.

Mann launched from the International Space Station on Oct 5, 2022, as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission. She spent 157 days in orbit, conducting two spacewalks and supporting two spacewalks as a robotic arm operator.

A mom and a professional

“My husband was right. You can be a mom and a professional and have a family at the same time,” Mann said.

Her testimonial of being a mother and a professional resonated with Estrella Mountain Community College student Raquel Nezzie, who is a single mother and the vice president of the school’s American Indian Science and Engineering Society chapter.

Nezzie called Mann’s speech “very inspirational and motivational.”

Sharon Stefan, a math faculty member at the school and director of the STEM Center of Excellence, said it was really important for students to hear Mann say she was not sure how her life path was going to turn out. Stefan said students who come to the community college “do not necessarily having their full life planned out, but they do have ambitions and desires and dreams just like her.”