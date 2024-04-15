Echoes of hoofbeats: Museum of Northern Arizona opens exhibit highlighting the cultural and spiritual importance of horses in Indigenous communities

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Museum of Northern Arizona’s new exhibit, “Horse and Rider: A Southwest Story,” celebrates the deep and enduring connection between Indigenous people and horses.

Sculptures, silverwork and paintings by artists of more than 10 tribes are showcased, along with audio from Diné, Hopi and Zuni peoples sharing their personal experiences and wisdom.

The impetus for the exhibit was groundbreaking new research on the history of horses in North America featured in Science Magazine and more, which suggests Indigenous people have ridden and cared for horses before the Spanish brought them over in the 1500s.

Artist and activist Steve Darden, Diné and Cheyenne, grew up with horses on the Navajo reservation near Steamboat, Arizona. He was one of those interviewed by Museum of Northern Arizona’s Kristan Hutchison.

“We absolutely believe that these horses did not come from the Spaniards, as the anthropologists say,” Darden said. “We believe they come from the Sunbearer (Tsonahoai). He gifted his sons the twins, Nayénzgan and Tobadzîschíni, these two horses, and they were brought back down to the earth at a place called Tsoodził.”

Hutchison also interviewed University of New Mexico anthropology and zooarchaeology professor, Emily Jones, who said although Spanish conquistador Francisco Vázquez de Coronado brought horses to the Southwest in 1540, it doesn’t mean that there weren’t horses there before that.

“The way the story’s been told is that ‘these animals came in with the Spanish, they were Spanish animals.’ And I don’t think we can say that anymore,” Jones said. “At the very least, it does appear that early on, Indigenous people had control of these animals.”

Jones’ records show that there were horses in the Southwest starting between 1448 – 1625. She said it is possible that Diné people received the horses from the Pueblo people, before the Spanish, or the Diné took in feral, escaped horses that they found.

“The record absolutely supports the idea that horses got to Indigenous people without the Spanish giving them,” she said. “The record is absolutely consistent with that interpretation and it makes a lot more sense than the Spanish riding up and handing over horses.”

For the Diné, the horse is central to their creation story and k’e, as well as land management, work and leisure.

Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie’s family has always had horses. Horses, sheep and cattle roam the family ranch on Preston Mesa, Arizona, north of Tuba City. She also has horses where she lives in Doney Park in Flagstaff.

“In the morning I used to wake up and go out and trail (the horses’) tracks to bring them back,” she said in her interview for the exhibit. “And I had gotten to the point where I knew which horses went which way based on their hoofprints. And that was my everyday relationship with our horses.”

Gishie said the relationship that the Diné have with their horse is very important, as the horse is a very spiritual being, gifted from the holy people, and has healing powers.

“It is so powerful, that connection that it has with its owner,” Gishie said. “When there’s true danger, the horse will sacrifice itself for you so that danger — that evil force — won’t come at you.”

Gishie also said horses have a sixth sense when it comes to understanding humans.

“I remember being out herding sheep and I would get frustrated because I wasn’t acknowledged sometimes for the hard work that I did,” Gishie said. “I would sit on the hill sometimes and shed tears, but our horse was always behind me, and it would kind of push its nose against me — kind of giving me that acknowledgement — ‘you’re appreciated.’”

The Diné have analogies for all the parts of the horse. What has been passed down to Gishie is that the horse’s eyes are like stars and can guide a rider at night, and the ears are antennas, sensing danger far before the rider.

“The teeth are that of white shell, and that’s one of the reasons why we say that our horses are holy,” Gishie said, alluding to White Shell Woman, ancestor of the Navajo people. “The mane is that of the rain … when it’s raining (the hair) goes flat. When you run your hand against the way the hair is laying then you’ll feel the electricity and that’s like the lightning. The voice is the thundering — when the horse is excited it’ll just give out its whole energy. It’s tail is like the drizzling rain. When it’s running it also is representative of the thunder.”

The hooves are like Mirage stones, she said, and the way the hoof is structured, the bottom of the hoof looks like an arrowhead, which is seen as protection in Diné cultures.

“It holds these different essences, that’s why we include them in their ceremonies, because of the power that they have,” Gishie said.

The horses are representative of the four directions that the Diné hold sacred, she said. The White horse is from the east, the turquoise horse is from the south, the abalone house is from the west and the white horse is from the north.

Darden said he has seen these horses portrayed by many artists over the years. Sometimes they are portrayed with lightning bolts nearby to demonstrate the horses’ energy and power. Hutchison learned from Darden that the reason a horse in Diné art often looks blue-ish is because it represents the revered turquoise horse.

“Today some of our elders, they still announce the birth of a male child as, ‘we have a new relative that came riding to us on a turquoise horse,’” Darden said. “A female born into the family — ‘we have a new relative that was born unto us riding a white horse.’ So we have beautiful stories related to that.”

The “Horse and Rider” exhibit runs through Oct. 28 at the Museum of Northern Arizona. Museum tickets are discounted for Native Americans with tribal identification.