Celebrating Talent and Tradition: Puente de Hózhó Elementary’s Diné prince and princess

Originally Published: April 15, 2024 4:56 p.m.

Puente de Hózhó Elementary School in Flagstaff hosted a Diné prince and princess pageant March 27. Students competed in the pageant by demonstrating their talents and answering questions from the judges. Roselena Fitch, a fourth grader, was named the 2024 Diné princess and Kyler Nelson, a third grader, was named the 2024 Diné prince. Puente de Hózhó is a trilingual school, with classes in English, Spanish and Navajo.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Education visited Arizona to observe multilingualism in Arizona as an asset for all students. One of their visits was to Puente de Hózhó Elementary School on March 25-26. The USDOE officials held a roundtable with educational leaders and a few parents about multilingualism. The delegation also toured Puente de Hózhó and observed a few classrooms that were teaching Spanish, Navajo and English.

Celebrating Talent and Tradition: Puente de Hózhó Elementary’s Diné prince and princess

Photos and information from Flagstaff Unified School District

