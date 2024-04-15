Around Winslow: April 17

Borderlands P.O.W.W.O.W. April 17

Borderlands Produce on Wheels Without Waste is coming to Winslow’s First United Methodist Church on 101 E. Hillview Street noon-3 p.m. It will be a drive-thru event to pick up produce boxes and donations. Event is every third Wednesday of the month.

Mother Road Farmer’s Market April 27

April 27 is the first week for Mother Road Market, which will be open every Saturday morning through October at the Winslow Chamber and Visitor’s Center.

Star Party April 27

Winslow Homolovi Observatory announces its 2024 Star Parties, starting April 27. There will be a guest speaker at 6 p.m. and a Moore Telescope viewing at 7 p.m. At Homolovi State Park. More information is available at azstateparks.com/starts.

4th Annual Tribe of Many Feather Powwow

Winslow High School Tribes of Many Feathers will be hosting their fourth annual powwow May 4 at the Winslow High School old gym. Gourd Dance 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Grand Entry 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. All drums, dancers and royalty welcome. $5 entry but free for elders, veterans and children under 5. MC - Ben Hanley Sr. from Dilkon, Az., AC - Albert Francis from Pinon, Az. Interested vendors contact Bennie Yazzie at (505) 297-4803.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age five.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council on Aging Active Adult Community Center at 212 E. 2nd Street.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com