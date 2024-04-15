Around the Rez: April 17

Navajo Nation Welcome Baby Celebration April 18

First Lady Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren invites all Navajo babies born between April 2023 – April 2024 to the first-ever Navajo Nation Welcome Baby Celebration April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bee Hółdzil Fighting Scouts Event Center in Fort Defiance, Arizona. Familes of Navajo babies will be offered education and resources. This event will feature special guests, speakers, presentations and interactive sessions. The event will be practicing both RSV and COVID-19 precautions. Register at opvp.navajo-nsn.gov/welcome-baby.

Manyfarms Basketball Fun April 16-24

Manyfarms Chapter House is hosting basketball fun outside the chapter's wellness center parking lot April 16, 18, 22 and 24 from 5 - 6:30 p.m.

Cameron and Leupp church conference April 18-20

The Nazarene churches in Cameron and Leupp are uniting for an outreach revival April 18-20. The location is 1.5 miles southeat of Speedy's gas outlet. It begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Saturday begins at 7:30 a.m. for donuts, with the meting at 8 a.m. and a grief recovery seminar at 1 p.m. More inforation is available from Ray at (928) 458-6648.

Flagstaff High School's 45th Annual Powwow April 19-20

Flagstaff High School's Native American Club presents the 45th Annual Powwow April 19-20. On April 19, it is open from 7-11 p.m., with grand entry at 7 p.m. On April 20, it is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with grand entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be an arts and crafts bazaar and special performances by Joe Tohonnie Jr. and the Crown Dancers, Madilynn Benally and Flag High Records. MC is Rick Yazzie. Admission is $7 a day but free for 65+, children under 5 years and veterans with ID. This is a drug and alcohol free event. For more information contact dmarks@usd1.org or (928) 600-8129.

Rise of the Kidpreneurs May 3

Leupp Church of the Nazarene will be hosting a marketplace May 3 from 5-8 p.m. for young entrepreneurs who are interested in starting their own businesses. Ages 20 years or younger can participate by selling or showing their artwork, crafts, baked goods and more. Must be accompanied by an adult. Limited tables and chairs free. Drug and alcohol-free event. Food sale by LeuppNaz Youth. Please contact Slowy at (928) 587-5273.

8th Memorial Horse Race May 27

Six 1-10 mile horse races will take place at Dog Springs Race Track at Whippoorwill, Arizona. Registration starts at 10 a.m., race starts at noon. Cash payout and prizes for all races. Saddles required. This is a drug and alcohol-free event. For more information call (928) 401-6162.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

A 12-step support meeting will be held at the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.