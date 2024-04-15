Aliandrea Upshaw breaks NAU school record

Aliandrea “Ali” Upshaw has been named Big Sky’s Women’s Track Athlete of the Week following her school record-breaking 10,000-meter performance for Northern Arizona University’s (NAU) cross country team. Upshaw competed in section one of the 10K at the Stanford Invitational March 29-30, running a time of 32:53.65 to set a new NAU record in the event. Upshaw placed 11th in the race. (Photo/Aliandrea Upshaw)