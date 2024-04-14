Seven file for Winslow council and mayor

Seven candidates have filed for Winslow council and mayor seats. Current mayor, Roberta “Birdie” Wilcox-Cano, has filed for another term, and Heather Pruett, a business owner of Healing Angels Sanctuary has filed.

Five candidates filed petitions for the three councilmember positions. Current councilmembers Peter Cake and James “Jim” MacLean are runnning for another term.

Other candidates include former Winslow City Councilmember Judy Howell, city of Winslow employee, Melcor Salazar, and High Desert Physical Therapy office manager, Lisa Rubi-Pugh.