Thu, April 11
Winslow mayor meets President Biden

Winslow Mayor Roberta “Birdie” Cano met President Joe Biden at the National League of Cities conference March 11. (Photos/Roberta Cano)

Originally Published: April 8, 2024 4:37 p.m.

WASHINGTON — Winslow Mayor Roberta “Birdie” Cano met President Joe Biden at the National League of Cities conference March 11. She was one of around 20 mayors and elected officials nationwide selected to meet the president at the Washington D.C. event March 11-13.

“This was one of the most significant events that I have experienced since being elected,” Cano said on social media. “It was a truly humbling moment to hear my name, title, and (City of Winslow) announced to a sitting president.”

Cano said she thanked Biden for his service and support of Winslow through the federal funding it has received. Biden thanked the mayor for all that she has done for the community and Native American people.

“This was a truly remarkable moment that will forever inspire me to continue working for my community,” Cano said.

The National League of Cities is an American advocacy organization that represents the country’s 19,495 cities, towns, and villages along with 49 state municipal leagues.

