OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Clay Springs man sentenced to 17 years for exploitation

Joshuah Eberhart was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault. (Photo/Navajo County)

Joshuah Eberhart was sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexual assault. (Photo/Navajo County)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 8, 2024 3:45 p.m.

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — A Clay Springs man has been sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 17 years in prison for sexual crimes against a 14-month-old relative.

On Aug. 2, 2023, agents with Homeland Security Investigation notified the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office they had discovered Joshuah Cruz Eberhart, 25, of Clay Springs was distributing child sex abuse material online.

The two agencies immediately began cooperating on an investigation, and Eberhart was arrested Aug. 3. He confessed that he had produced and distributed the sexually explicit video, which depicted himself and a male relative, who was a toddler at the time of filming.

Eberhart remained in custody at the Navajo County Jail while the matter was further investigated, and he pleaded guilty in January. He was sentenced Feb. 22 on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony.

“Thanks to the tremendous investigation and cooperation between Homeland Security Investigations and MCAT, this dangerous sex offender is no longer free to harm or exploit children in our community,” said Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon. “I am grateful for their efforts and for those of our deputy county attorney who prosecuted this case. Crimes against children are particularly heinous. It is incumbent upon those of us in the criminal justice system to secure justice for all victims, especially those who are unable to advocate for themselves.”

The crime of sexual exploitation of a minor carries a presumptive sentence of 17 years imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 24 years.

The court found several aggravating factors that called for a sentence greater than the minimum, one of which was the fact that Eberhart was in a position of trust and authority over the child involved in this case. Eberhart will not be eligible for early release or parole and must serve the entirety of his sentence. Upon release from prison, he must register as a sex offender.

Information provided by Navajo County Attorney’s Office

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas