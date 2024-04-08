Clay Springs man sentenced to 17 years for exploitation

HOLBROOK, Ariz. — A Clay Springs man has been sentenced in Navajo County Superior Court to 17 years in prison for sexual crimes against a 14-month-old relative.

On Aug. 2, 2023, agents with Homeland Security Investigation notified the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office they had discovered Joshuah Cruz Eberhart, 25, of Clay Springs was distributing child sex abuse material online.

The two agencies immediately began cooperating on an investigation, and Eberhart was arrested Aug. 3. He confessed that he had produced and distributed the sexually explicit video, which depicted himself and a male relative, who was a toddler at the time of filming.

Eberhart remained in custody at the Navajo County Jail while the matter was further investigated, and he pleaded guilty in January. He was sentenced Feb. 22 on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class 2 felony.

“Thanks to the tremendous investigation and cooperation between Homeland Security Investigations and MCAT, this dangerous sex offender is no longer free to harm or exploit children in our community,” said Navajo County Attorney Brad Carlyon. “I am grateful for their efforts and for those of our deputy county attorney who prosecuted this case. Crimes against children are particularly heinous. It is incumbent upon those of us in the criminal justice system to secure justice for all victims, especially those who are unable to advocate for themselves.”

The crime of sexual exploitation of a minor carries a presumptive sentence of 17 years imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of 24 years.

The court found several aggravating factors that called for a sentence greater than the minimum, one of which was the fact that Eberhart was in a position of trust and authority over the child involved in this case. Eberhart will not be eligible for early release or parole and must serve the entirety of his sentence. Upon release from prison, he must register as a sex offender.

Information provided by Navajo County Attorney’s Office