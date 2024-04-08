OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, April 11
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Birdsprings community celebrates paving of Navajo Route 71

Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Honorable Casey Allen Johnson and students from Little Singer Community School blessed the newly paved road March 27. (Photos/OPVP)

Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley, Honorable Casey Allen Johnson and students from Little Singer Community School blessed the newly paved road March 27. (Photos/OPVP)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 8, 2024 4:48 p.m.

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Seven miles of dirt road were paved from what was once a muddy and treacherous stretch for bus drivers transporting close to 100 students daily, which will now bring relief to many parents and residents who gathered to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony near the Birdsprings Chapter House March 27.

“We see the harsh conditions our school districts face each year. We see our school buses covered with mud and our bus drivers having to navigate washed-out roadways,” said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. “The community had asked for this road pavement to be completed since 1971 when the chapter passed the first of many resolutions supporting road improvements. I applaud the community members because it is because of you being involved in your chapter that you made this roadway happen.”

photo

On Aug. 1, 2021, the construction phase began on a project funded by the Tribal Transportation Program under the Federal Highway Administration. The project includes pavement, fencing, drainage, grading, and cattleguards.

The chapter hosted the event with many residents, local officials, including Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Honorable Casey Allen Johnson, and students from the Little Singer Community School.

The school was the primary reason for the road improvement as it serves as the sole access road to the school.

The school children performed traditional songs, dances, and a blessing of the road under the direction of culturalist teacher Albert Chase.

“This roadway will now be much safer for our students, teachers, first responders, and families who will be traveling this roadway daily,” Nygren said.

Information provided by the Office of the President and Vice President

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas