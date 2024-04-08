Birdsprings community celebrates paving of Navajo Route 71

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Seven miles of dirt road were paved from what was once a muddy and treacherous stretch for bus drivers transporting close to 100 students daily, which will now bring relief to many parents and residents who gathered to celebrate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony near the Birdsprings Chapter House March 27.

“We see the harsh conditions our school districts face each year. We see our school buses covered with mud and our bus drivers having to navigate washed-out roadways,” said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. “The community had asked for this road pavement to be completed since 1971 when the chapter passed the first of many resolutions supporting road improvements. I applaud the community members because it is because of you being involved in your chapter that you made this roadway happen.”

On Aug. 1, 2021, the construction phase began on a project funded by the Tribal Transportation Program under the Federal Highway Administration. The project includes pavement, fencing, drainage, grading, and cattleguards.

The chapter hosted the event with many residents, local officials, including Navajo Nation Speaker Crystalyne Curley and Honorable Casey Allen Johnson, and students from the Little Singer Community School.

The school was the primary reason for the road improvement as it serves as the sole access road to the school.

The school children performed traditional songs, dances, and a blessing of the road under the direction of culturalist teacher Albert Chase.

“This roadway will now be much safer for our students, teachers, first responders, and families who will be traveling this roadway daily,” Nygren said.

