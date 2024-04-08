Around Winslow: April 10

Fluffy Therapy April 11

Stop by the Winslow Public Library from 2:30-4:30 p.m. April 11 to visit some fluffy goats and critters from M’s Sagebrush Acres. Free for all ages.

Borderlands P.O.W.W.O.W. April 17

Borderlands Produce on Wheels Without Waste is coming to Winslow's First United Methodist Church on 101 E. Hillview Street noon-3 p.m. It will be a drive-thru event to pick up produce boxes and donations. Event is every third Wednesday of the month.

Young Chefs April 20

Young Chefs will be meeting at Winslow Senior Center, 212 E. Second Street, to make chicken masala. April 20 from 1-3 p.m. Hosted by Kashif and WendyJon Naser of Naser’s Nest. Ingredients and tools provided. Chefs must be 8 years old or older.

Star Party April 27

Winslow Homolovi Observatory announces its 2024 Star Parties, starting April 27. There will be a guest speaker at 6 p.m. and a Moore Telescope viewing at 7 p.m. At Homolovi State Park. More information is available at azstateparks.com/starts.

Free Tax Aide Winslow

There is free tax prep for all with IRS certified preparers through the AARP Foundation every Friday through April 12, at the Winslow Senior Center, 212 E. 2nd Street. Appointments are required. Call (928) 919-9277 to make an appointment or go to taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Winslow Public Library story time

The Winslow Public Library offers a Pre-K story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.

Food Box Distribution

There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd Street.

