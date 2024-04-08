Around the Rez: April 10

Diné College First Annual Agriculture Festival April 16

Diné College Land Grant Extension is hosting its first annual Agriculture Festival April 16 at the Diné CollegeGymnasium, Pinon Pit from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Facilitators, farmers and surrounding universities will be collaborating to create educational workshops. Booths upon request, limited availability. Register to attend the free event at bit.ly/3HTSXEE. Contact (928) 724-6813 with questions.

Flagstaff High School's 45th Annual Powwow April 19-20

Flagstaff High School's Native American Club presents the 45th Annual Powwow April 19-20. On April 19, it is open from 7-11 p.m., with grand entry at 7 p.m. On April 20, it is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with grand entry at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be an arts and crafts bazaar and special performances by Joe Tohonnie Jr. and the Crown Dancers, Madilynn Benally and Flag High Records. MC is Rick Yazzie. Admission is $7 a day but free for 65+, children under 5 years and veterans with ID. This is a drug and alcohol free event. For more information contact dmarks@fusd1.org or (928) 600-8129.

Rise of the Kidpreneurs May 3

Leupp Church of the Nazarene will be hosting a marketplace May 3 from 5-8 p.m. for young entrepreneurs who are interested in starting their own businesses. Ages 20 years or younger can participate by selling or showing their artwork, crafts, baked goods and more. Must be accompanied by an adult. Limited tables and chairs free. Drug and alcohol-free event. Food sale by LeuppNaz Youth. Please contact Slowy at (928) 587-5273.

Free Tax Help in Tuba City

Coconino County has been offering free tax help in Tuba City for over 10 years now at at County Supervisor Lena Fowler's office, 46 Maple Street. Staff and volunteers are all IRS certified tax preparers. By appointment only through April 8. Monday intake only and pick-up on Friday. Open 10 a.m. - noon and 1-3 p.m. More information is available at (928) 283-4518.

Free Tax Help in Sheep Springs

The Tooh' Haltsooi council of Naataanii (Sheep Spring) Chapter is offering free in-person income tax preparation services Mondays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., no appointment needed. This is through AARP, open to anyone but especially ages 50+ and those that can't afford paid tax prep.

Women's Bible Study Mondays

A ladies Bible study is offered Mondays at 6:15 p.m. at the Across Nations campus at the KHAC radio station in Tse Bonito, New Mexico. More information is available at (505) 371-5587.

HSAPC in Person Meetings

A 12-step support meeting will be held at the HOPI Substance Abuse Prevention Center every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at noon. More information is available at (928) 734-0300.

Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@nhonews.com.