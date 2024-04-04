Tuba City Regional Health to respect cultural significance of solar eclipse

TUBA CITY — Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation (TCRHCC) announces its acknowledgment and respect for the upcoming solar eclipse set to occur on Monday, April 8 between approximately 11:08 a.m. and 1:35 p.m. (DST)

“TCRHCC administration acknowledges the cultural sensitivity of this observance and will collaborate directly with employees and patients during this time,” said CEO Joette Walters. “Patients are welcome to reschedule their appointments to a later date or remain inside at the patient waiting area until the eclipse ends.”

TCRHCC recognizes the cultural importance of the eclipse and wishes to support our community members in observing it.

TCRHCC invites patients to reschedule appointments to a later date or to remain indoors within the patient waiting areas until the eclipse concludes. Staff members who choose to observe the eclipse will be offered the option to utilize paid time off during the designated period.

The following are guidelines for those who wish to observe:

• Avoid direct observation of the solar eclipse.

• Refrain from consuming food during the eclipse.

• Avoid sleeping during the eclipse.

• Abstain from drinking water or beverages during the eclipse.

• Remain indoors during the eclipse.

• Maintain an attitude of reverence during the eclipse.

In Navajo culture, as well as in other Native American traditions, the solar eclipse is regarded as a time of reverence and respect. This observance is believed to contribute to an individual's spiritual balance during this significant celestial event. Given the sun's symbolic importance as a source of life, limiting movement and activities during the eclipse is seen as a demonstration of respect.

For further inquiries or to reschedule appointments, please contact Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation Call Center number at 866-976-5941.