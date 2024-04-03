Infant, teen and adult dead in Winslow crash, 5 others injured

A fatal crash near Winslow left three dead and five injured the morning of April 3.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, at 7:34 a.m. there was a one-vehicle collision of a pickup truck that was eastbound on Interstate 40 at milepost 257 near Little Colorado River.

The truck was carrying eight people including the driver. For an unknown reason, the truck ran off the road into the median. The driver overcorrected and swerved into the first lane but may have oversteered left, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times and ejecting three passengers.

Those dead include a four-month-old infant, a teenage male and an adult male.

The remaining five people in the vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

"Impairment has not been ruled out as a factor on the part of the adult female driver who was injured," ADOT said.

I-40 Eastbound was closed for an hour after the crash but has now reopened.