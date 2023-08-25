USDA invests to bring reliable power to Navajo Nation

SALT LAKE CITY — United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Utah State Director Michele Weaver announced March 26 that the USDA is investing $76.5 million to expand the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm. Construction of the expansion is expected to provide 220 local construction jobs and will provide clean energy to power approximately 36,000 homes, farms and businesses.

“USDA is committed to investing in clean energy projects that benefit the Navajo Nation because we know that reliable electricity powers homes, schools, healthcare facilities and businesses,” Weaver said. “Tribal lands are often in remote areas and unable to easily connect to a grid. Today’s announcement reinforces President Biden’s commitment to equal opportunity and support for underserved communities through the federal government.”

Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) will use the USDA loan funds to purchase single-axis tracking solar arrays, allowing for maximum energy absorption. Projected revenues will help stabilize electric rates, connect unserved families to electricity, enable broadband access and create permanent employment for two to three people. Proceeds from the project will also contribute 50 scholarships and 25 paid internships to the Red Mesa community.

USDA Rural Development partners with NTUA to provide financing for essential utilities, improving access to reliable infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.