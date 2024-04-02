Navajo Nation reps and Kyrgyzstan ambassador meet in DC

WASHINGTON — In a significant step toward cultural collaboration, Speaker of the Navajo Nation Council Crystalyne Curley met Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States and Canada Baktybek Amanbaev at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic March 20 to discuss avenues for strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Navajo Nation.

Also joining the discussion was Executive Director of the Navajo Nation Washington Office Justin Ahasteen.

Amanbaev called the meeting as he is interested in pursuing a cultural exchange to explore similarities between the Navajo people and the Kyrgyz. Though the two nations seem distant and foreign at a first glance, a shared history of colonization, economic and geographic similarities, and cultural traditions such as weaving suggest there may be more in common than one might expect.

Amanbaev recommended an initial cultural exchange to be organized in the coming months, with potential for the establishment of permanent exchanges, including sister city agreements, if all goes well.

“I’m grateful to Ambassador Amanbaev for welcoming the Navajo Nation to their embassy to discuss ways of enriching our knowledge and understanding of their culture. Any opportunity for people to learn more about other cultures increases our appreciation for diversity and humanity,” Curley said. “We look forward to continuing our dialogue and hopefully to welcome the ambassador to the Navajo Nation at some point.”

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was unable to attend the meeting but sent his regards:

“...The Navajo and Kyrgyz peoples have beautiful cultures, rich in history and tradition, and much to teach one another,” Nygren said. “This meeting marks the beginning of what I hope will be a long-lasting friendship between our two nations.”

As a symbol of goodwill and friendship, Amanbaev presented Curley with a traditional Kyrgyz wall tapestry and a jar of Kyrgyz honey. These gifts reflect the rich cultural heritage and culinary delights of Kyrgyzstan, showcasing the country’s vibrant traditions and hospitality.

In return, Ahasteen presented Amanbaev with a turquoise necklace, a cherished symbol of Navajo culture and spirituality.

Information from Office of the President and Vice President.