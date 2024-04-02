Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride returns May 16

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The 21st Annual Lori Piestewa Navajo Hopi Honor Ride (NHHR) is scheduled from May 16 -19. The annual ride brings in riders from all over the United States, as they ride to support armed forces, past and present.

On March 23, 2003, Army Spc Lori Piestewa was killed in combat on foreign soil — the first Native American woman to die in combat on foreign soil. After her death, a small group of riders escorted her home to Tuba City, Ariz., marking the first Lori Ride.

Today, the honor riders continue to volunteer their time through motorcycle escort services, building awareness regarding issues and challenges that Native American veterans and their families face.

NHHR became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 2011. The newest board member, Maddie Adakai, 48, is a US Army veteran. Her clans are Tsi’nnaajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Naakai Dinéh (The Mexican Clan).

Community members are invited to be a part of this memorable honor ride. Visit navajohopihonorriders.com for more information.