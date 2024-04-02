Leveraging tech to link the next generation to Navajo language and culture

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Albert Haskie may not have a computer science degree but it didn’t stop him from starting his own business, Nyzhon Studios, or creating his first mobile app, Adoone’é.

Haskie describes his business as a developer start-up working to create an innovative way to blend the Navajo language and cultural teachings with technology. This is exactly what he’s done with Adoone’é, an app designed to teach the Navajo clan system and language.

With the Navajo clan system being complex and made up of groups of individual clans, Haskie had to find a way to make it understandable and user friendly, all without any training on how to design or program apps.

“I always wanted to develop and code but I didn’t have a computer science or engineering degree. So a lot of it was just imposter syndrome, thinking I’m not cut out for this field,” he said about building the mobile app.

Clans are used by Navajos to introduce themselves. An introduction includes four clans — your mother’s first clan, your father’s first clan, your maternal grandfather’s first clan, and your paternal grandfather’s first clan. Not only are clans an individual identifier but it’s also a way for Navajos to see how they are related to each other and a way to share where they are from. It’s part of k'é, a Navajo teaching that emphasizes interconnectedness with nature, community, and ancestors, and reinforces a sense of belonging and unity among Navajo people.

The app is recommended for users of all ages who are interested in learning more about clans, what the different groupings are, and for those who want to connect with others that may share the same clan.

Although the app launched in the middle of 2023, Haskie is continuing to improve features and make the app more customizable for the user.

“Although it’s not as in depth as I want it to be, it’s still better than nothing,” he said. “This is a resource that anyone can get at any time right now and that’s what my goal was for this app.”

Haskie said he hopes he can help elders and other adults who weren’t able to learn their language or practice their culture when they were growing up. He also hopes it helps parents who want their kids to learn about clans.

“It’s a teaching tool for a parent as well, to showcase to their kids who they are and where they come from and how their clan systems works,” he said.

Haskie relied on resources from local schools such as Diné College and Chinle Unified School District, where he found clan sheets and experts in the Navajo Language to develop the app. He also utilized websites, books, elders and community members.

“We’re incorporating our Navajo teachings into everything we do. Coding, programming, application, even customer service,” he said.

Haskie credits his love of language and desire to teach his former school, Tséhootsooí Diné Bi’Óltá, an elementary immersion school dedicated to teaching the Navajo language.

The rate of decline of Navajo speakers over the decades alarms Navajo educators. Preserving the Navajo language is critical for passing down traditional knowledge, maintaining cultural identity, and fostering communication within Navajo communities. Apps like Adoone’é are still rare, but an essential tool for cultural preservation.

Haskie is also proud to use the app as a way to show students that they have the potential to achieve big things and support community resilience.

“I’m a product of the school and I want to show them ‘Don’t stop what you’re doing, keep doing what you’re doing’,” Haskie said. “I’ve always seen the need for next generation technology and new ways to lead our people into teaching our own language and culture through technology,” he said.

“I’ve always been fascinated in learning the language myself. I’ve always found challenges along the way with there not being resources available. I just want to provide that service to people who are on that same journey of learning the language,” Haskie said.

Adoone’é is available for Android and iPhone users and costs $9.99 to download.