Cultural Demonstrators Damon Tso and Jonah Hill April 2-4 at Watchtower

Cultural demonstrations take place Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Desert View Watchtower. Schedule is subject to change.

April 2-4

Damon Tso - Navajo Potter

Jonah Hill - Hopi Metalsmith

April 9-11

Bobby Silas - Hopi Potter

April 16-18

Marvene Dawahoya - Hopi Basket Weaver

Nuvadi Dawahoya - Hopi Kachina Carver

Florence Riggs - Navajo Weaver