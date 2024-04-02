OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
NEWS
FEATURES
EDUCATION/SPORTS
MILESTONES
WINSLOW NEWS
OPINION
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
Thu, April 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Chinle Native chosen as science fellow for deep ocean exploration

Kim Etsitty is a teacher at Navajo Pine High School. (Photo/Nautilus)

Kim Etsitty is a teacher at Navajo Pine High School. (Photo/Nautilus)

By Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: April 2, 2024 12:13 p.m.

NAVAJO, NM — Kim Etsitty, a teacher at Navajo Pine High School in Gallup Mckinley County Schools, has been selected by Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) as a 2024 Science Communication Fellow.

Etsitty, originally from Chinle, Arizona, will sail aboard OET’s Exploration Vessel Nautilus this fall as part of a deep ocean team in a groundbreaking STEAM initiative exploring deep-sea biology and geology within Palau National Marine Sanctuary.

Etsitty was selected from a pool of applicants and will join a cohort of 13 fellows from schools, science centers and non-profit organizations across the Pacific and North America.

“I look forward to connecting with classrooms worldwide and exchanging cultures about the importance of water,” Etsitty said. “It is an honor to be selected because Indigenous peoples have ecological knowledge that can help restore the land and waters. I am very grateful to share the Diné worldview with leading scientists and serve as a role model to future Indigenous scientists.”

OET’s nine 2024 expeditions in Hawaiʻi, American Samoa, US Pacific Remote Islands, Palau, and Canada will contribute to the ocean being better understood by supporting international scientific and U.S. governmental priorities, particularly understanding ocean changes, sharing that knowledge with others, and contributing discoveries and data that will inform future conservation and management decisions.

“Navajo Pine High School is excited for Ms. Etsitty’s expedition to explore the ocean," said Dr. Roberta Tayah, Principal of Navajo Pine High School. "The ocean and water is very sacred and instrumental to the Diné People so we look forward to new knowledge that will stream scientific data with cultural knowledge of Diné students to grasp in our science classes. This knowledge is valuable to Diné youth, people, and surrounding community as science comes to life through Ms. Etsitty at NPHS.”

While at sea, Kim will have the opportunity to connect with learners via NautilusLive.org. Read more about Kim here.

Donate to nhonews.com Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas