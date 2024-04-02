Applications open for NAU’s 2024 Indigenous Youth Media Workshop

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Applications are now open for NAU’s Indigenous Youth Media Workshop, an 11-day hands-on immersive media production boot camp where students master multi-media broadcast journalism skills and their own storytelling prowess.

The workshop runs from June 19 - 29. All students in grades 8 - 12 are encouraged to apply. Special consideration is given to Indigenous juniors and seniors.

During the 11 days students will:

• Dive into the vibrant world of broadcast media and journalism while creating documentary-style multimedia news stories in NAU’s state-of-the-art Media Innovation Center and television studio

• Collaborate with accomplished Indigenous filmmakers, journalists and photographers, NAU film and journalism student mentors and NAU media arts faculty to amplify student’s voices and narratives that define their worlds

• Immerse themselves in college life, dining in the student union and living in resident halls on NAU’s campus

• Explore exciting careers at the NAU media job fair

The workshop encourages Indigenous high school students to work together to tell the stories that are most important to them and their communities using the creative skills of digital filmmaking, photography, production and broadcast journalism. The workshop concludes with a live student produced newscast in NAU’s TV studio.

The cost of attendance, room and board are provided free to successful applicants.

The workshop began in 2012 in memory of Andy Harvey, NAU journalism alumnus and multimedia reporter. Harvey told the stories important to him at KPNX 12News in Phoenix. His hope was that the next generation would take up the torch and be the storytellers of their communities. At the workshop produced in his honor, students carry on Harvey’s legacy by telling the stories that are important to them.

More information is available at nau.edu/communication/indigenousyouthmediaworkshop.