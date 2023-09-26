OFFERS
Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend

The Standin’ on the Corner Festival returns to Winslow this weekend. (Photo/Standin’ on the Corner)

Originally Published: September 26, 2023 12:18 p.m.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — The Standin' on the Corner Festival returns to Winslow for its 24th seadon Sept. 29-30.

The two-day event attracts visitors from all over the world.

The event will have a beer garden, horseshoe tournament, live auction, food and merchandise vendors.

The event will open at 3 p.m. Sept. 29 and be open 11 a.m. Oct. 30.

The Standin’ on The Corner Festival has rocked out to all types of music. There will be homages to the Eagles, along with AZ Blues Hall of Fame artist Tommy Dukes, country star Jake Hoot, and hair metal masters The Dirt are just a few of the other amazing acts.

The event will be held at the Eagle Pavilion at the northwest corner of Kinsley St. and E. Second St. in Winslow. St.

Visit www.standinonacorner.org for more information.

