New Miss Navajo visits Western Agency Chapters
Originally Published: September 26, 2023 11:57 a.m.
Miss Navajo Nation Amy N. Begaye was introduced to Western Agency Chapters and Council Delegates during the Western Agency Council meeting. Begaye and Delegate Shondiin Parish were invited by Delegate Casey Allen Johnson (Cameron, Coalmine, Leupp, Bird Springs, Tolani Lake) to butcher the day’s lunch. (Photo/MIss Navajo)
Most Read
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Nygren reveals $55 mil for Diné homeowners
- Arizona Senate to sue Biden over creation of Grand Canyon monument
- Hundreds left homeless after Tucson recovery center closed
- Blast from the Past: Pioneer Museum displays reservation life 50 years ago
- President Nygren discusses plans to improve mental health services on Nation
- Celebration at Rumble on the Mountain
- Nygren meets with U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Window Rock
- Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
- Annual Central Navajo Fair and Parade kicks off in Chinle Aug. 26
- An electrifying mutual aid project helping 13,000 on Navajo Nation get power
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: