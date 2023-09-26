OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 28
New Miss Navajo visits Western Agency Chapters

Miss Navajo Nation Amy N. Begaye was introduced to Western Agency Chapters and Council Delegates during the Western Agency Council meeting. (Photo/Miss Navajo)

Originally Published: September 26, 2023 11:57 a.m.

Miss Navajo Nation Amy N. Begaye was introduced to Western Agency Chapters and Council Delegates during the Western Agency Council meeting. Begaye and Delegate Shondiin Parish were invited by Delegate Casey Allen Johnson (Cameron, Coalmine, Leupp, Bird Springs, Tolani Lake) to butcher the day’s lunch. (Photo/MIss Navajo)

