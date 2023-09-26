IHS Director Roselyn Tso gives update on new COVID-19 vaccine
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated Covid vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The next day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices approved the vaccines.
On Sept. 22, 2023, Indian Health Service (IHS) Director Roselyn Tso (Diné) released the following statement regarding the vaccine and its upcoming availabilty at IHS health facilities:
The Food and Drug Administration recently authorized and approved, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended for use, the updated Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, formulated to more closely target currently circulating variants and to provide better protection against serious consequences of COVID-19. Everyone 6 months and older, regardless of current vaccination status, should get an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to protect against COVID-19 illness this fall and winter.
Updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed as soon as they are available. Vaccines will also be available through 2024 to uninsured or underinsured adults through the HHS Bridge Access Program at facilities that participate in the program, or through enrolled community partners. Pediatric mRNA COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available to all American Indian and Alaska Native children via the Vaccines for Children program.
The IHS encourages our American Indian and Alaska Native patients to contact their local IHS, tribal, or urban Indian organization facility to receive an updated vaccine. You can also visit vaccines.gov to learn more.
Many IHS facilities are coordinating and synchronizing fall vaccine efforts, so that all vaccine needs can be met at the same visit. All vaccines, including for COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and other routine vaccines, may be administered at the same visit.
Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19-related hospitalization and death. The virus that causes COVID-19 is always changing, and protection from COVID-19 vaccines declines over time. Receiving an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can help provide protection against the variants currently responsible for most infections and hospitalizations.
The IHS remains committed to ensuring safe access to quality health care at their facilities and in the tribal communities that they serve.
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Nygren reveals $55 mil for Diné homeowners
- Arizona Senate to sue Biden over creation of Grand Canyon monument
- Hundreds left homeless after Tucson recovery center closed
- Blast from the Past: Pioneer Museum displays reservation life 50 years ago
- President Nygren discusses plans to improve mental health services on Nation
- Celebration at Rumble on the Mountain
- Nygren meets with U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema in Window Rock
- Standin’ on the Corner festival returns to Winslow this weekend
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Deputy saves a child being trafficked in Navajo County
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
- Annual Central Navajo Fair and Parade kicks off in Chinle Aug. 26
- An electrifying mutual aid project helping 13,000 on Navajo Nation get power
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: