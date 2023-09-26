OFFERS
Thu, Sept. 28
Greyhills STEM students take on NASA and Washington DC

Originally Published: September 26, 2023 11:32 a.m.

Greyhills Academy High School STEM students visited the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland Sept. 12-16. While at NASA, students interacted with scientists making preparations for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope launch scheduled for May 2027. Students also explored Washington D.C. (Photos/Greyhills Academy)

