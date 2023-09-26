Around Winslow: Week of Sept. 27
Community Food Distribution Thursday
St. Mary’s Food Bank is holding a community food distribution Sept 28 from noon to 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on 101 E. Hillview St. in Winslow.
Food Box Distribution
There is a food box distribution every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winslow Council On Aging Active Adult Community Center 212 E 2nd St. Winslow.
Winslow Public Library story time
The Winslow Public Library offers a pre-k story time every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for infants to age 5.
Farmers Market
Mother Road Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Eagle Pavilion Park in Winslow. For more info contact Laurie Lashomb at (928) 587-0098.
STEAM After School Sept. 29
Winslow Public Library offers an opportunity to learn and expore STEAM concepts for students every Friday at 1:30 p.m. Supported by the Arizona State Library.
Good Morning Winslow
Good Morning Winslow, an opportunity for the Winslow business community to connect, is held on the first Wednesday of every month from 7 - 8 a.m. at 523 W. Second St.
Winslow Rotary Club
Meets every Wednesday at Noon at Bojo’s Bar & Grill in Winslow.
Material Girls Quilt Guild
The material Girls Quilt Guild meets the 1st Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at the Methodist Church. Information is available by calling Rozella Leonard (928) 289-3030.
Homolovi Chapter of Arizona Archaeology Society
The group meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor Center, 523 W. Second St. More information is available by calling Ken Evans at (928) 289-4106.
Winslow Harvey Girls
The Winslow Harvey Girls meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at La Posada Hotel. For more information call (928) 289-4160.
