Red Mesa faces Williams on road

Marilyn R. Sheldon, Navajo-Hopi Observer
Originally Published: September 19, 2023 11:29 a.m.

Red Mesa Redskins volleyball (2-3) faced the Williams Vikings (6-1) Sept. 14 on the road. The Redskins lost 3-0 to the Lady Vikes, the 2022-2023 state runner up. Williams team swept the match in straight sets; 25-14, 25-15 and 25-19. (Marilyn R. Sheldon/NHO)

