President Nygren discusses plans to improve mental health services on Nation
Originally Published: September 19, 2023 11:05 a.m.
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren met with child welfare agency officials from Utah, New Mexico and Arizona to discuss plans to enhance mental health services for Navajo children and families. The meeting took place Sept. 8 and focused on strengthening intergovernmental agreements between the Navajo Nation and the surrounding states. Nygren emphasized the need for a cooperative approach, as many Navajo reside off-reservation lands and access care from neighboring state providers. (Photo/NNOP)
Most Read
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- An electrifying mutual aid project helping 13,000 on Navajo Nation get power
- Miss Navajo Nation Pageant honors tradition of sheep butchering contest
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- KARMA event allows educators and families to explore culture with engineering
- Winslow welcomes actress Erika Alexander home with dedication
- Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Farm to provide power to several Navajo Nation chapters
- Women take the trails at Rezduro
- Saying goodbye: season 3 will be final season of “Reservation Dogs”
- Nygren signs Navajo Nation Victims Right Act
- Navajo Nation vice president and husband separate
- 75th annual Navajo Nation Fair doesn’t disappoint
- Young Navajo director making a name for himself at national festivals
- State Route 64 closed south of Grand Canyon due to flooding
- Barbie gets a Navajo makeover by master Diné weaver Barbara Teller Ornelas
- The World’s Largest Navajo rug to be on exhibit at Affeldt Mion Museum
- Navajo Transitional Energy wins excellence in reclamation award for Yazzie Wildlife Bluff
- Navajo Nation Vice President divorces
- Dilkon Medical Center nears completion
- Indigenous fashion celebrated at Santa Fe Indian Market
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: