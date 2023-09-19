OFFERS
President Nygren discusses plans to improve mental health services on Nation

Originally Published: September 19, 2023 11:05 a.m.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren met with child welfare agency officials from Utah, New Mexico and Arizona to discuss plans to enhance mental health services for Navajo children and families. The meeting took place Sept. 8 and focused on strengthening intergovernmental agreements between the Navajo Nation and the surrounding states. Nygren emphasized the need for a cooperative approach, as many Navajo reside off-reservation lands and access care from neighboring state providers. (Photo/NNOP)

