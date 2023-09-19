Planning underway for Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival

KYKOTSMOVI, Arizona — With the month of August in the books for another year, its September’s turn to shine as the 2023 Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival is fast approaching its scheduled dates of Sept. 30 - Oct. 1.

This year’s event will take place at the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center in Kykotsmovi, Arizona.

Vendor spaces have been rapidly filling up the past month, and chances are they may be at capacity at the time of this publication. Due to the size of this year’s venue, the Honyumptewa Family who sponsors the festival has had to minimize the amount of vendors to accommodate.

Craft vendors will be housed indoors in the HVMC gym, while the food vendors will be outside at several designated areas. A Hopi Tribal Peddlers Permit and an updated Food Handlers card are required for respective vendors. The Peddlers Permit is free to Hopi tribal members and can be picked up at the Office of Revenue at the Hopi Tribal Headquarters in Kykotsmovi.

There is a minimal fee for non-Hopi tribal members. The chief revenue officer may be on site at the festival conducting spot checks with vendors and issuing permits to those that may be lacking a permit. For information regarding Peddlers Permits, call (928) 734-3000.

Due to the much smaller size of this year’s venue, parking will be challenging. Vendor and dance group parking will be at the festival site as well as EMS and disabled parking.

General parking will be at Lewis Pavinyama’s residence at milepost 374 on Highway 264. Free shuttle service to and from the festival site will be provided.

Parking along State Highway 264 in either direction will be restricted. Vehicles may be towed at owner’s expense. Due to the early start time of 7 a.m. (MST) for the 10k and 5k races Oct. 1, all race participants and spectators will be able to park at the festival site parking area.

Sponsors of the festival are seeking social dance groups to participate at this year’s event. This is open to all villages, including other tribes who want to showcase their own social dances.

Micah Chapella has been designated to oversee the 2023 Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival Dance Group. They will open the dancing for the festival at approximately 9 a.m. the first day of the festival. A makeshift plaza will be located on the south side of the HVMC, with the dancer’s rest area nearby. Dance groups are welcome to set up canopies, but must provide their own chairs.

Volunteers are needed in various capacities of the festival, including security, traffic control and parking atttendants and more.

A lunch stipend will be provided to volunteers. Each volunteer will also receive a commemorative 2023 Sumi’nungwa Hopi Festival cup at the conclusion of the festival. If interested in volunteering, please call (928) 737-0174 or (928) 497-1830.

For those running enthusiasts, registration will be on site only at a designated area near the Hopi Veteran’s Memorial Center. Registration fee is $25 per runner 10k or 5k. Only cash, money orders or Zell payments will be accepted. Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 and and from 5:30 - 6:30 a.m. Oct. 1. A 2023 commemorative race t-shirt is included.

Races times are 7 a.m. for the 10k, and 7:05 a.m. for the 5k. All runners should be at the starting line twenty minutes before race time to receive their color coded wrist bands.

For more festival information contact (928) 737-0174. For Lodging call (928) 734-2401.