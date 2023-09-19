Kayenta Health Center announces opening of new inpatient department and visitation hours

KAYENTA, Ariz. — The Kayenta Health Center recently opened an inpatient unit that will ensure patient visitation rights are honored.

To respect the privacy of admitted patients, Kayenta Health Center has measurements in place so patients have the best quality of care during their stay, the center said.

Kayenta Health Center’s inpatient visitation conditions are identified below:

• Inpatient visitation hours are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Quiet time hours are between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

• No child under the age of 10 is allowed to visit an admitted patient unless authorized by the charge nurse or the attending physician.

• If a child is experiencing any sickness, they will not be allowed to visit an admitted patient under any circumstances.

• Kayenta inpatient nursing staff will respect the wishes of all admitted patients regarding who is allowed to visit them. There may be instances when justified clinical restrictions are imposed on a patient’s visitation rights.

“Please understand these measures are in place to ensure the safety of everyone in our facility and your cooperation and understanding is appreciated,” the center said. “Your support and compliance with these procedures are vital in maintaining a secure and healthy environment for all. Thank you for choosing the Kayenta Service Unit for your health care needs.”

Questions may be addressed to Lisa Whitewater, Public information Officer, Kayenta Health Center, at 928-697-4235.